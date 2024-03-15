FCF Advisors LLC Takes $1.17 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

FCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,430 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,300,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,256,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,421,518,000 after purchasing an additional 187,478 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $334.92 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $205.43 and a 52-week high of $347.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.29.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

In other news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,014.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,014.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total transaction of $7,588,317.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,187,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,487 shares of company stock worth $9,810,583 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $312.00 to $402.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.72.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

