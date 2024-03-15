FCF Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 24,724 Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,700,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,575,000 after buying an additional 353,499 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Progyny by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,157,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,522,000 after purchasing an additional 565,160 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Progyny by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,223,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,688,000 after purchasing an additional 86,249 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Progyny by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,885,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,698,000 after purchasing an additional 293,192 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Progyny by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,706,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,074,000 after purchasing an additional 438,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Progyny news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 6,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $235,399.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 167,187 shares in the company, valued at $6,154,153.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $90,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 158,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,341,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 6,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $235,399.95. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 167,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,154,153.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,023 shares of company stock worth $10,620,946 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $35.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 57.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.48. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.44 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.65.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $269.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.08 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Progyny from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Progyny from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Progyny presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.30.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

