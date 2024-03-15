FCF Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 21,859 Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,859 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MAS. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Masco by 22.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 141,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after acquiring an additional 26,360 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Masco by 27.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 257,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,745,000 after purchasing an additional 55,407 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Masco by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,320,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,404,000 after buying an additional 711,988 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 196,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,494,000 after acquiring an additional 41,270 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,983,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Masco Trading Down 1.5 %

MAS stock opened at $73.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $46.69 and a twelve month high of $78.29. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.51 and a 200-day moving average of $62.64.

Masco Increases Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Masco had a return on equity of 3,111.50% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $385,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,328.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $385,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,328.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $3,249,270.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,778.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,762 shares of company stock valued at $6,337,597 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on MAS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Masco in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.92.

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

