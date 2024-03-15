FCF Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,331 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in THOR Industries by 290.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in THOR Industries by 889.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in THOR Industries by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in THOR Industries by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in THOR Industries by 343.9% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

THOR Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $103.30 on Friday. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.50 and a 12 month high of $129.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.54). THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. THOR Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on THO shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, THOR Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on THO

Insider Activity at THOR Industries

In related news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $383,295.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 98,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,309,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

THOR Industries Profile

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.