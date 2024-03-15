FCF Advisors LLC Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 358.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 1,873.9% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the second quarter worth $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Shift4 Payments

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $1,202,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,880 shares in the company, valued at $19,546,982. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on FOUR. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.82.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

Shift4 Payments stock opened at $77.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.45 and a 200-day moving average of $65.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.61. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.91 and a 1-year high of $92.30.

Shift4 Payments Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Articles

