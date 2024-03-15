FCF Advisors LLC Invests $748,000 in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

FCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 34.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,480,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,024,000 after buying an additional 1,414,485 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at $38,273,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,584,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter worth $14,719,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,817,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,790,000 after purchasing an additional 197,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSM opened at $96.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.96. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.99 and a 1-year high of $105.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.44.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.31 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 24,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $2,433,194.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,683,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,219,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 24,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $2,433,194.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,683,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,219,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 15,000 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $1,442,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,417,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,248,203.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,503 shares of company stock worth $24,841,663 over the last three months. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

