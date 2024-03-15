FCF Advisors LLC Invests $674,000 in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,783 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 181,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,385,000 after acquiring an additional 12,048 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 188.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 50,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 33,197 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KB Home by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of KB Home by 935.4% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 92,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 83,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,416,000. 91.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $66.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.73. KB Home has a 1-year low of $34.32 and a 1-year high of $70.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.28.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on KB Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on KB Home from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on KB Home from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on KB Home from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on KB Home from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KBH

Insider Buying and Selling at KB Home

In other KB Home news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 45,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $2,749,631.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 109,981 shares in the company, valued at $6,650,551.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 45,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $2,749,631.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 109,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,650,551.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 83,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $5,040,454.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,119 shares in the company, valued at $9,449,883.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 373,635 shares of company stock worth $22,400,005. 4.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KB Home Profile

(Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.