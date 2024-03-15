FCF Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

FCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 115.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,499,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,497,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth $50,715,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after acquiring an additional 273,424 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at $29,782,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $4,038,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at $106,110,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.81.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 0.2 %

WSM opened at $286.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.44 and a 12 month high of $292.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $219.31 and a 200 day moving average of $185.31.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 55.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

