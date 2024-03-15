FCF Advisors LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

FCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,297 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 11,891 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the first quarter worth $596,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,035,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,582,000 after buying an additional 6,756 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Pure Storage

In other Pure Storage news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $600,802.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,278.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.72.

Pure Storage Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $51.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.66, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $58.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.34.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $789.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

