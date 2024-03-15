FCF Advisors LLC Grows Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

FCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 114.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 13,131 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SEIC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SEI Investments by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,770,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $677,405,000 after acquiring an additional 311,552 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 670.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,519,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673,374 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,293,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $308,702,000 after purchasing an additional 52,265 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in SEI Investments by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,037,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,703,000 after buying an additional 88,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in SEI Investments by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,418,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,388,000 after buying an additional 41,915 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 16,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,122,735.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,665,197.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 16,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,122,735.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,665,197.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 3,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $201,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,503. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,970 shares of company stock worth $2,332,665. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SEIC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

SEI Investments stock opened at $69.10 on Friday. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $52.19 and a fifty-two week high of $69.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.58.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $484.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

