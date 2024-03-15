FCF Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,937 Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LECO. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1,422.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LECO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $208.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $232.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.56.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

LECO stock opened at $246.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.36 and a 1 year high of $259.04.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.31%.

Insider Activity at Lincoln Electric

In related news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $834,202.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 12,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total value of $3,178,719.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,554,575.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $834,202.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,819.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

Featured Articles

