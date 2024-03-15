FCF Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,506 Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,506 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.63.

In related news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,405,648.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $150.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.21. The company has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.05. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.57 and a 12-month high of $172.72.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

