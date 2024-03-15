FCF Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,514 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Tapestry by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,554,418 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $907,190,000 after purchasing an additional 173,111 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,485,046 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $128,945,000 after purchasing an additional 960,881 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth $481,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Tapestry from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tapestry from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.81.

Tapestry Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:TPR opened at $46.56 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.57.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 35.35%.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

