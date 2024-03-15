Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Lowered by High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.1% of High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $111.09. The company had a trading volume of 14,947,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,640,992. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.83 and a 200-day moving average of $105.95. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $120.70. The stock has a market cap of $440.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.53.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

