ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) EVP Ajay Ayyappan Sells 9,259 Shares

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 9,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $292,491.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,391.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ExlService Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:EXLS traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.98. The stock had a trading volume of 484,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,361. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.48. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $35.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ExlService

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of ExlService by 439.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 18.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ExlService from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup raised shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Articles

