Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes $9.36 Million Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 186,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,361,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.28% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 537.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 655.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

JAAA traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.59. The stock had a trading volume of 176,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,310. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $49.20 and a 1-year high of $51.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.33.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.