Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 17,149 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,964 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 17,149 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 495.6% during the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 19,058 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,033,000 after acquiring an additional 15,858 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $332,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. FCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 17,184 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after buying an additional 7,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 5,216 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $596.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $551.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $489.92. 1,576,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,187,924. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $554.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $510.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $517.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.