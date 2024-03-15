Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,956 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.0% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $38,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Meritage Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,061.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,159 shares of company stock worth $39,220,185 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Redburn Atlantic upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.65.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $2.12 on Friday, reaching $140.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,427,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,914,021. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.27. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.50 and a 1 year high of $153.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

