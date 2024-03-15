Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,923 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $9,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter worth about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 212.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter worth about $62,000. 41.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAA traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.79. The company had a trading volume of 480,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,100,276. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average is $15.51. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $17.02.

Plains All American Pipeline Increases Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

