Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 332,936 Shares of Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,601,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332,936 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.95% of Bakkt worth $5,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bakkt by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Bakkt by 320.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bakkt by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Bakkt during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bakkt by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 492,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 10,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bakkt stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.59. 2,044,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,538,941. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.30. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.75. The company has a market cap of $161.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 4.19.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Bakkt from $1.70 to $0.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st.

In other Bakkt news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 144,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $290,412.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,939,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,919,042.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Bakkt news, General Counsel Marc D’annunzio sold 42,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $54,364.89. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 667,320 shares in the company, valued at $847,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 144,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $290,412.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,939,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,919,042.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,402,993 shares of company stock worth $3,108,590. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers a platform for crypto and redeeming loyalty points. The company's institutional-grade technology platform offers various solutions, such as Custody, an institutional-grade custody solution for market participants; Crypto Connect, a platform that enables consumers, businesses, and institutions to buy, sell, and store crypto in a digital experience; Crypto Rewards that focuses on enabling customers to earn crypto rewards, as well as redeem existing reward currencies into crypto; and Crypto Payouts for customers to automatically invest a portion of payments into crypto.

