Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Lowers Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,020 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 5,794 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 13,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 14,831 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 20,996 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.21. 10,295,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,351,531. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.45. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The company has a market cap of $199.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 47.42%.

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, New Street Research cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.36.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,762 shares of company stock worth $6,290,256 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

