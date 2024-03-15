Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stake in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,909 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.10% of EnLink Midstream worth $5,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 232.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 14.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jan Philipp Rossbach sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $616,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 250,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $3,026,668.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 534,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,450,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jan Philipp Rossbach sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $616,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,611.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,703. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $13.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day moving average of $12.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Research analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

EnLink Midstream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 29th were paid a $0.1325 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 26th. This is a positive change from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 120.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on EnLink Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

