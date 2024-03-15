Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $7.64 Million Stock Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,172,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,501 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $7,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LUMN. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 115.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth $31,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 272,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,867.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director James Fowler bought 33,500 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $56,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 216,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,783.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director T Michael Glenn purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 272,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,867.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 113,500 shares of company stock worth $174,780 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

NYSE LUMN remained flat at $1.58 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,915,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,764,634. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $2.73.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 70.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

