Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $7.04 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,825 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 60.2% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at $35,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 42.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at $40,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FDX. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. Finally, Melius raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.56.

FedEx Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of FDX traded down $1.00 on Friday, hitting $254.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,196. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $245.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.67. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.34 and a fifty-two week high of $285.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

