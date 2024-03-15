Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $12.25 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,974 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Broadcom from $1,160.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,154.45.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $12.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,249.37. 1,321,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,923,287. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $601.29 and a 1 year high of $1,438.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,234.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,035.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $578.98 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total value of $912,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,643. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,643. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,450 shares of company stock valued at $30,033,861 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

