Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $10.32 Million Stock Holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 458,138 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,010 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 2.42% of FARO Technologies worth $10,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FARO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in FARO Technologies by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 152,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 36,532 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 453,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after buying an additional 75,697 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

FARO traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.24. 72,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,644. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.31. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $25.23.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

