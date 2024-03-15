Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Decreases Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,166 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 7,745 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Boltwood Capital Management grew its stake in NIKE by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 2,797 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 72,678 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in NIKE by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 48,287 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.14. 2,496,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,355,758. The company has a market cap of $152.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $128.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.66 and a 200-day moving average of $103.83.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.24.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

