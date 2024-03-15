Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Cuts Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 804,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 14,386 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $10,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 12,431 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 10,513 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 13,493 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 18,435 shares during the last quarter. 52.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AM shares. StockNews.com lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

NYSE:AM traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.47. 486,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,814,095. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.48. Antero Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $13.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 2.26.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $260.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.04 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 35.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.88%.

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $224,105.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 170,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,536.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

