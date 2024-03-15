Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1,079.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,403 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,875 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $8,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,168 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 812,746 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $130,308,000 after purchasing an additional 156,727 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,373 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 24,680 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $162.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,546,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,651,771. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $192.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.09. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $168.64.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMUS. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.93.

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.67, for a total transaction of $31,706,009.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 693,049,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,738,344,433.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 13,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.27, for a total value of $2,223,265.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,201,458.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.67, for a total transaction of $31,706,009.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 693,049,391 shares in the company, valued at $112,738,344,433.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,790,993 shares of company stock worth $781,390,056. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

