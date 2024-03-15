Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 15,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 38,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $8,601,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 63,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.95.

Get Our Latest Analysis on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.0 %

UPS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,256,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,000,462. The stock has a market cap of $131.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.71 and its 200-day moving average is $153.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.70%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.