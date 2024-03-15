EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Shares Gap Down to $18.52

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.52, but opened at $18.06. EverQuote shares last traded at $17.74, with a volume of 103,317 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on EverQuote from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James upgraded EverQuote from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. B. Riley raised their price target on EverQuote from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.48. The company has a market capitalization of $614.77 million, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 0.88.

In other news, Director David B. Blundin sold 89,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,337,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 802,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,038,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Jon Ayotte sold 2,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $43,184.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,076.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Blundin sold 89,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,337,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 802,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,038,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,834 shares of company stock worth $3,285,864. 38.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVER. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in EverQuote during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in EverQuote by 1,200.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in EverQuote by 52.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in EverQuote during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in EverQuote by 35.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

