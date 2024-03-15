EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $6.22 and last traded at $7.52, with a volume of 178008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.

The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10). EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $169.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.41 million.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

In other news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 3,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $36,460.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,305,407 shares in the company, valued at $12,544,961.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,412 shares of company stock worth $220,221. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in EverCommerce by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 871.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 379.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

