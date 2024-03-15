Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) CEO David J. Nasca Sells 1,105 Shares

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) CEO David J. Nasca sold 1,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $32,144.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,790,109.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Evans Bancorp Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of EVBN traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.45. The company had a trading volume of 9,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,704. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.20 and a 1-year high of $36.20. The company has a market capitalization of $162.27 million, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $1.41. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $32.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.62 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evans Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. Evans Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.53%.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut Evans Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 385.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after acquiring an additional 254,515 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 316,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 279,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 226,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after buying an additional 42,731 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 192,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. 62.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in two segments: Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

