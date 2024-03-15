Ethereum Classic Price Reaches $32.70 on Major Exchanges (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $4.78 billion and $611.17 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $32.70 or 0.00047947 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,209.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $409.28 or 0.00600036 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.37 or 0.00129561 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00008898 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.09 or 0.00205378 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00053702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.62 or 0.00131385 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000575 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,047,005 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

