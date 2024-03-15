Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) PT Raised to C$26.50 at Cormark

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Cormark from C$23.50 to C$26.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ERO. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Eight Capital set a C$23.50 price target on shares of Ero Copper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$24.92.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ero Copper

Ero Copper Stock Performance

About Ero Copper

Shares of TSE:ERO opened at C$24.68 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.20. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$15.72 and a 12-month high of C$32.12. The firm has a market cap of C$2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.09.

(Get Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.