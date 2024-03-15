Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a report released on Sunday, March 10th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.39 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s FY2025 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Pi Financial downgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Ero Copper Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ERO opened at $18.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.66. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $24.38.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $116.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.20 million. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 21.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Ero Copper

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ero Copper by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 695,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,987,000 after acquiring an additional 240,461 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Ero Copper by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,883,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507,239 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ero Copper by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 2,150,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,331,000 after acquiring an additional 314,360 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Ero Copper by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 64,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ero Copper in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,804,000. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

