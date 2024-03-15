Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for March 15th (AGYS, ALRM, BIO, CDLX, CHMI, CMI, DASH, DG, DINO, FORA)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, March 15th:

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a hold rating to a buy rating. Craig Hallum currently has $18.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $10.00.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $127.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $53.00.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) was upgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $170.00 target price on the stock.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $78.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $62.00.

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. CIBC currently has C$9.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$6.00.

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to an action list buy rating. They currently have C$12.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$7.50.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a sell rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $270.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $155.00.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $27.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $24.00.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $74.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $52.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $21.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $15.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $35.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $32.00.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $122.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $111.00.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $210.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $156.00.

