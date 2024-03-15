Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2028 earnings estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the year. The consensus estimate for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Down 4.5 %

ALDX opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $163.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.53. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.85.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bruce Greenberg sold 13,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $45,015.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,699 shares in the company, valued at $411,583.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Bruce Greenberg sold 13,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $45,015.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,583.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd C. Brady sold 97,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $320,178.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,556,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 47,866.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.