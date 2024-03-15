EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) SVP Sergey Yezhkov Sells 8,000 Shares

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $2,416,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,050.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

EPAM Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:EPAM traded down $1.01 on Friday, reaching $301.23. 89,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,511. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.45. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.99 and a 52-week high of $317.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $297.64 and a 200-day moving average of $271.53.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.24. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPAM. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $369.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPAM Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 93.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Featured Articles

