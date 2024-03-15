Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.83.

Several brokerages have commented on ENV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Envestnet from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Envestnet from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $53.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Envestnet has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $66.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 9.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

