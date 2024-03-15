Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Shares Gap Down to $11.54

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.54, but opened at $11.13. Enliven Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.17, with a volume of 535,935 shares traded.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.53 million, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.05.
In other news, COO Anish Patel sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $76,245.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,862.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Vi, Llc sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 771,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,579,745. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Anish Patel sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $76,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,862.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 610,699 shares of company stock valued at $9,177,685 in the last three months. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.
