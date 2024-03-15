Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Shares Gap Down to $11.54

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.54, but opened at $11.13. Enliven Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.17, with a volume of 535,935 shares traded.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.53 million, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Transactions at Enliven Therapeutics

In other news, COO Anish Patel sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $76,245.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,862.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Vi, Llc sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 771,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,579,745. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Anish Patel sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $76,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,862.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 610,699 shares of company stock valued at $9,177,685 in the last three months. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

About Enliven Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Commodore Capital LP lifted its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,348,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,928,000 after acquiring an additional 616,907 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 429.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 65,629 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

