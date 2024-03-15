EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ENLC. UBS Group lifted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on EnLink Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of ENLC opened at $12.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.43. EnLink Midstream has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $13.98.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.99%. On average, analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 29th were given a $0.1325 dividend. This is an increase from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.46%.

In related news, CAO Jan Philipp Rossbach sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $616,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,410 shares in the company, valued at $719,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Jan Philipp Rossbach sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $616,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 250,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $3,026,668.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 534,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,450,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENLC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 65,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 228,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

