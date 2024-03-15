ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Stock Performance

ENGlobal stock opened at $1.62 on Monday. ENGlobal has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ENGlobal

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ENGlobal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ENGlobal by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ENGlobal by 31.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 257,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 62,089 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ENGlobal by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 70,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ENGlobal during the first quarter valued at $1,064,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

ENGlobal Company Profile

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.

