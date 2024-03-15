Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ERF. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Enerplus from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “tender” rating and issued a $18.85 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.69.

Get Enerplus alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Enerplus

Enerplus Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ERF opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.98. Enerplus has a 1-year low of $12.84 and a 1-year high of $19.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.23.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $437.10 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 40.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerplus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Enerplus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 80.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 56.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enerplus

(Get Free Report)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, explores and develops crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.