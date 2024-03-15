Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) CFO Jason Lublin Sells 20,832 Shares

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $514,758.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,920.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jason Lublin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 22nd, Jason Lublin sold 46,419 shares of Endeavor Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $1,117,769.52.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of Endeavor Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $530,591.04.

Endeavor Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Endeavor Group stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.12. The stock had a trading volume of 468,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,871,629. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.06. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.65 and a 52 week high of $26.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Endeavor Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,651,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,559,000 after purchasing an additional 254,550 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Endeavor Group by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,474,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,204 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Endeavor Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,114,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,350,000 after acquiring an additional 429,390 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Endeavor Group by 53.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,297,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Endeavor Group by 20.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,814,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,140,000 after acquiring an additional 978,196 shares in the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavor Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company worldwide. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

