Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Insider Sells $275,000.00 in Stock

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,120,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Encore Capital Group Trading Down 3.1 %

ECPG opened at $46.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $54.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.04 and its 200 day moving average is $47.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 916,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,534,000 after buying an additional 401,324 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,468,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 200.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 280,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,256,000 after acquiring an additional 187,495 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 84.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 385,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,187,000 after acquiring an additional 177,084 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,457,000.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

