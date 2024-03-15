Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Shares Gap Down to $13.75

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.75, but opened at $13.40. Embecta shares last traded at $13.63, with a volume of 104,367 shares changing hands.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Embecta from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $783.09 million, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day moving average is $16.32.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $277.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.92 million. Embecta had a net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. Embecta’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Embecta Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Embecta’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

In other news, Director David F. Melcher bought 2,000 shares of Embecta stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Embecta by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Embecta by 1,254.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Embecta by 187.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Embecta in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Embecta by 200.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

