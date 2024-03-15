Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 37.100- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 37.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $510.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $494.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $471.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $118.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.78. Elevance Health has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $516.61.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Elevance Health will post 37.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $584.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Elevance Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $569.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevance Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

