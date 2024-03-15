Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.94.

EA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $135.03 on Friday. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $110.72 and a 12-month high of $144.53. The stock has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.46 and a 200 day moving average of $132.50.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total value of $278,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,772 shares in the company, valued at $5,114,249.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total transaction of $278,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,772 shares in the company, valued at $5,114,249.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total transaction of $111,264.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,877,967.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,144 shares of company stock worth $5,043,304. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,779,074 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,343,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,474 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 16.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,636,385 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,086,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600,388 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,638,706 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,768,940,000 after acquiring an additional 726,005 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,936,503 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $768,078,000 after acquiring an additional 127,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,067,765 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $693,318,000 after acquiring an additional 386,630 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

