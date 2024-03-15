Electroneum (ETN) Trading Down 0.9% Over Last Week

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 17.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Electroneum has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $93.16 million and $1.61 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00003840 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000041 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,967,625,355 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.